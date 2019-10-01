Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Ray Alexander Sr.. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Ray Alexander, Sr., 79, of York, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 peacefully at his home.



The graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Kings Mountain Chapel UMC Cemetery with the Pastor Wallace Tinsley and Pastor Dave Hall officiating.



Harold was born on January 22, 1940 in York County. He was the son of the late Eldred Alexander and Mary Green Alexander. He retired from Celanese and was a member of Filbert Presbyterian Church in America where he served as a Ruling Elder Emeritus.



Harold is survived by his sons, Ray Alexander, Jr., Bobby Alexander, daughter, Robin Buford, brothers Charles Alexander, Richard Alexander (Sandra), sister, Shirley Feemster, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Bryant Alexander.



Memorials may be made to Filbert Presbyterian Church in America, 2066 Filbert Hwy., York, SC 29745 or to PATH, 204 Raile St. York, SC 29745.



