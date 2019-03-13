Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold S. Walker. View Sign





Harold was 87 years old and lived a full life, but had been suffering with dementia and other major illnesses for the past 10 years. He was born January 9, 1932 in Catawba, SC to the late William Edgar Walker, Jr. and the late Janie Elizabeth Smith. Harold was predeceased by his precious daughter, Karen Elizabeth Walker at the age of 13; his brother, William Edgar Walker, III and his sister, Martha Joanne Walker Bridges Moore.



Harold is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 59 years, Patsy Burgess Walker; their two sons John "Johnny" Elliott Walker (Joni) and Robert "Bobby" Harold Walker both of Rock Hill; his grandson, Kenneth James Walker (Lauren) of Columbia; his granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Walker (Alex Loftin) of Charlotte; his great-grandson, Bradley Finn Walker; his sister, Betty Jean Walker Feindel; his brother James Elliott Walker (Judi), and numerous nieces and nephews.



After high school, Harold enlisted in the United States Navy and trained as a Hospital Corpsman, Medical Lab Technician, and served during the Korean War. Following his active duty, he remained in the Naval Reserves for an additional 34 years attaining the highest enlisted rank of Master Chief. Harold received a BS Degree from USC and a Master's Degree from Winthrop. He was Director of the Clinical Pathology Lab at York General Hospital and Piedmont Medical Center for 37 years. During this time, he started the MLT Program at York Technical College.



Harold was very active in his Church, community, and various organizations including The Masons, Boy Scouts, ASCP, Bethesda VFD, American Legion, and The York County Historical Commission. He served as a Deacon, Elder, Sunday School Teacher, and President of The Men of the Church. Harold served as Scout Master of Troop 161 for 25 years and 50 years ago organized the Troop at Bethesda. He served as Chairman of The York County Historical Commission and during this time was instrumental in the acquisition of the actual site of the Revolutionary War Skirmish at Historic Brattonsville, as well as establishing the Historical Center and Archives at The McCelvey Center in York. His hobbies were gardening, genealogy, history, and reading.



Memorials may be made to the Bethesda Cemetery Fund or to the Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 4858 McConnells Highway, York, SC 29745.



Condolences may be made online to

