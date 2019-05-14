Mr. Harold W. Tadlock, 94, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Lando Baptist Church with Chaplain Jim McClure and Pastor T.J. Austin officiating. Burial will be in Lando Cemetery.
Born in Camden, SC, Mr. Tadlock was the son of the late William J. Tadlock and the late Pearl Allen Tadlock. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ramsey Tadlock; and his siblings, M.J. Tadlock, Horace Tadlock, Nae Tadlock, Laura Herring, Elizabeth Sanders, Stella Cameron, Eula Tadlock and William R. Tadlock. He was retired from Rock Hill Printing & Finishing with 30 years of service. He enjoyed gardening and walking and was a member of Lando Baptist Church.
Surviving are his daughter, Patty T. (Ronnie) Harrelson of Lando; his granddaughter, Heather (Stacey) Harrelson-Land of Edgemoor; his great-granddaughters, Haven and Holland Land; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 am-11:00 am on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Lando Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Tadlock's name to Hospice Care of SC, 179 Columbia St., Chester, SC 29706.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Tadlock family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 14, 2019