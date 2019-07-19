Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Whitmire. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Memorial service 11:00 AM Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James Harold Whitmire, Sr. age 82, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by family at Carolinas Continued Care in Pineville.



A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene. The family will receive friends following the service.



Born in Lexington, S.C., Mr. Whitmire was one of four sons born to the late William and Edith Whitmire, He served in the U.S. Air Force and also received his Associates Degree from York Technical College in Rock Hill. Mr. Whitmire retired as Regional Manager with Southern Bell with more than 30 years of employment. Harold was married to Betty Jo Starnes Whitmire, his beloved wife of 59 years. He was a devoted member of the Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, enjoyed golf and was an avid fan of Clemson Football. More than anything he loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson; Justin, Tyler, Logan, Hunter, Erica, Toby, Elizabeth and Ryker, also



Johnny, David, and Candice Martin. In addition to his wife, Betty Jo, James is survived by his sons, James "Jimmy" Harold Whitmire, Jr. and his wife, Tina of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. and Kenneth "Kenny" Warren Whitmire and his wife Susan of Simpsonville, S.C.; his daughter, Deborah Jo "Debbie" Whitmire of Fort Mill, S.C.; his brother William "Bill" Whitmire of Eutawville, S.C. Mr. Whitmire was preceded in death by his brothers Johnny and Ronnie Whitmire.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, 109 Harris Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

