Harrell Edward Graham, 92 years of age, previously of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Clear Creek Nursing of Mint Hill, NC.



Funeral service for Mr. Graham will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Harvest Baptist Church, 153 Miller Pond Road, Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 pm until 1:45 pm at the church. Graveside service will be Saturday, March 30,2019 at 12:00 noon at Graham Family Cemetery, Cleveland Road, Scranton, SC.



Mr. Graham was born March 21, 1927 in Kingstree, SC to the late Dessie Z. Graham and the late Mary Epps Graham. Mr. Graham was a member of Harvest Baptist Church and Gideons International. He was an outstanding baseball player at Lake City High School, Presbyterian College and for the Palmetto League. Mr. Graham was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War, receiving the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medals.



Mr. Graham is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Rauber Graham; his son, Hal Graham and his wife, Tammy of Roebuck, SC; his daughters, Melanie G Abernethy and her husband, Tommy of Charlotte, NC and Angela G White and her husband, Dana of Charlotte, NC; his grandchildren, Barbara Elaine, April, Chad (Bethany), Kyle (Tori), Kurt (Bryce), Caitlin (Quentin), Colin, Ethan, Logan, and Nathan; his great-grandchildren, Avery and Olivia. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonny G Grasty; his brother, Arnold Graham and his sister, Glenda Graham.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Graham's name to Gideon's International, PO Box 314, Fort Mill, SC 29716.



