Graveside service 10:30 AM Old Purity Cemetery Chester , SC

Harriet Oliver Plowden, 90, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Old Purity Cemetery in Chester, SC with Rev. Dwight Pearson officiating.



Miss Plowden was born June 17, 1929 in Georgetown, SC to the late Edwin Ruthven Plowden and Edna Tillman Daggett Plowden. Harriet graduated from Winyah High School, Georgetown in the Class of 1946. She graduated from Winthrop College Class of 1950 with a BS in Music. Harriet had a rewarding career as an educator and contributor to the life of the communities in which she lived. Her career spanned 40 years between the public schools of Georgetown and Chester, SC. She was selected as Teacher of the Year in both school districts. She was the Coordinator of Music for Lancaster County upon her graduation from Winthrop. She retired in Chester where she volunteered with the Golden Age Spring-A-Longs as choir director. Until recently, she had been active in planning and attending reunions of her high school and Winthrop classes. She moved to Presbyterian Communities of SC in Lexington, SC and has been a resident there since August 2014.



Harriet was a former member and officer of the Variety Study Club and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (Mary Adair Chapter). She was a lifetime member of Prince George Winyah Episcopal Church of Georgetown, SC. She attended Saint Marks Episcopal Church of Chester.



She is survived by a brother-in-law, D.C. "Pete" Wylie, Jr.; three dearly loved nephews, David C. Wylie, III (Leslie), Edwin Plowden Wylie (Lou) and Robert K. Wylie (Cheryl); great nieces and nephews,cousins and many loyal friends. In addition to her parents, Harriet was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte Daggett Plowden Wylie (Mrs. D.C., Jr.) and Edna Ruthven (Lutie) Plowden.



In her time of declining health, the care and compassion of the caregivers and staff of Presbyterian Community in Lexington, SC and the nurses and staff of Abbey Road Hospice brightened and comforted her days.



Memorials may be made to Purity Presbyterian Church - Food Pantry, P.O. Box 278, Chester, SC 29706, Tara Hall School, 510 Tara Hall Rd., Georgetown, SC 29440 or Tamassee DAR School, P.O. Box 8, Tamassee, SC 29686.



Published in The Herald on July 30, 2019

