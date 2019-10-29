Harriet Rae Hogue O'Leary, 79, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Rev. Matt Burrell officiating. The burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in York. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Harriet was born on January 13, 1940 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Arnold Andrew Hogue and Mary Essie Nivens Hogue.
She is survived by her son, Brian O'Leary and his wife, Sandi, brothers, Wayne Hogue, Ronnie Hogue, Bob Hogue (Charlotte), sisters, Barbara Moses, Mary Jane Decker (Kenneth, Sr.), Gwen McDaniel (David, Sr.), and Meladie Bolin (Mike).
In addition to her parents, Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Robert John O'Leary, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 2101 Rexford Rd #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 29, 2019