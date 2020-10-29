1/1
Harriett Farmer (Ethel) Buchanan
Harriett (Ethel) Farmer Buchanan entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at home.

Mrs. Buchanan was born in Rock Hill and was the daughter of the late Dewitt Farmer and the late Zoia Holcombe Farmer. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Buchanan was preceded in death by her husband, Larry D (Buck) Buchanan, Sr., her brothers, Bill, Calvin (Red), Tommy, George, J.O. Farmer, and her sisters, Evelyn, Berta May, Marie and Lois.

Services for Mrs. Buchanan will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with the Reverends Larry McClure and Wally Buchanan officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

Surviving are her sons, Robbie Clinton (Sue) Shillinglaw of York and L. Dane (Julie) Buchanan of Rock Hill, SC; her two loving sisters, Betty Farmer and Linda (Dariel) Forrester; and her five grandchildren, Tracey, Kevin, Butch, Matthew, and Jacob, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Special appreciation to her loving care giver, Linda Hornsby.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Buchanan's name to Old Paths Community Church, where she loved to hear her nephew Jeramy Herring preach and sing, 2212 Oakwood Circle, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net

Published in The Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
