Harriett "Dink" Smart Tillinger, 72, of Rock Hill, SC passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Rev. Chris Liles officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Harriett was born on May 2, 1947 in York County. She was the daughter of the late John Raymond Smart and Margaret "Maggie" McSwain Smart. A member of First Baptist Church in York, she was a retired accountant who enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones. Dink will be welcomed home by the family that has gone before her, and will be deeply missed and loved by her family left behind. She is survived by her sisters Shirley Smart Brandon, Mary Anne Smart McDaniel, and nineteen very special nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
Memorials may be made to either Loving Pet Adoption and Rescue at 1981 Cross Ridge Dr, Iron Station NC 28080 or to First Baptist Church of York at 102 South Congress St, York SC 29745.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Tillinger family.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 1, 2019