Mr. Harry Bishop Baker, 84, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.
All services will be private.
Mr. Baker was a native of Campbellton, New Brunswick, Canada and was the son of the late Edward and Sara Curry Baker. He attended Jacksonville State University and served in the United States Army National Guard. Mr. Baker was a papermaker and retired from Bowater. He enjoyed working in his orchard and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a Mason. He was the widower of Doris Wiley Baker.
Mr. Baker is survived by his sons, Dan B. Baker (Joyce) of York, SC and Eric E. Baker (Polly) and their daughter, Sara Reid Baker of Rock Hill; and two brothers, Don Baker and John Baker. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Baker.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Baker's name to Miracle Park, https://www.miracleparkrockhill.com/donations/
Condolences may be made to the Baker family at www.greenefuneralhome.net
