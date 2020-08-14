Harry David Winders, 72, of 209 Hampshire Lane, Clover, SC passed away Wednesday, August 13, 2020. David was the son of the late Harry Lee Winders. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen Mauney Winders Quinn and sister, Jackie Winders George (Eddie)of York, SC. He also leaves behind his two best friends from childhood, George (Butch)Thomas and Jerry Kelly. David was a graduate of Clover High School and Winthrop University. Memorials may be made to Providence Care; 500 Lake shore Parkway; Rock Hill, SC 29730. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff for their love and care for David and his family. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.