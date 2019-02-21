Harry Richard Dillinger, 75, of York passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Tirzah ARP Church in York with the Rev. Andrew Putnam officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 2-3 PM.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Harry was the son of the late Harry Melvin Dillinger and Dorothy Estelle Latchford Dillinger. He was a veteran in the US Army and a mechanical civil designer at Duke Energy.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Waldrop Dillinger, daughter, Elizabeth Neiger (Anthony), step-daughters, Angela Harris (Scott), Rachel Tripp (Mark), grandsons, Bryan Dillinger, Aiden Neiger, step-grandchildren, Morgan Tripp, Jacob Harris, and Ashleigh Harris, and sister, Doris Rall.
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Dillinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231-4596.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 21, 2019