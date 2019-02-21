Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Dillinger. View Sign





A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Tirzah ARP Church in York with the Rev. Andrew Putnam officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 2-3 PM.



Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Harry was the son of the late Harry Melvin Dillinger and Dorothy Estelle Latchford Dillinger. He was a veteran in the US Army and a mechanical civil designer at Duke Energy.



He is survived by his wife, Margaret Waldrop Dillinger, daughter, Elizabeth Neiger (Anthony), step-daughters, Angela Harris (Scott), Rachel Tripp (Mark), grandsons, Bryan Dillinger, Aiden Neiger, step-grandchildren, Morgan Tripp, Jacob Harris, and Ashleigh Harris, and sister, Doris Rall.



In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Dillinger.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231-4596.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Dillinger family.

Harry Richard Dillinger, 75, of York passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at his home.A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Tirzah ARP Church in York with the Rev. Andrew Putnam officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 2-3 PM.Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Harry was the son of the late Harry Melvin Dillinger and Dorothy Estelle Latchford Dillinger. He was a veteran in the US Army and a mechanical civil designer at Duke Energy.He is survived by his wife, Margaret Waldrop Dillinger, daughter, Elizabeth Neiger (Anthony), step-daughters, Angela Harris (Scott), Rachel Tripp (Mark), grandsons, Bryan Dillinger, Aiden Neiger, step-grandchildren, Morgan Tripp, Jacob Harris, and Ashleigh Harris, and sister, Doris Rall.In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Dillinger.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231-4596.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Dillinger family. Funeral Home Bratton Funeral Home

1455 Highway 321 North

York , SC 29745

803-684-1880 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.