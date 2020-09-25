Harry Lindsay Zinker, 83, died Sunday, September 20, 2020.



He was born in Rock Hill, SC, a son of the late William Lester and Margaret Lynn Oates Zinker. He was predeceased by his wife, Harriett Sturgis Zinker; and a brother, William Henry Zinker.



Mr. Zinker graduated from Rock Hill High School and Winthrop Training Center. He was a retired drywall superintendent with H & K Interiors. He was the former owner and operator of Gainesville Drywall.



Mr. Zinker was a dedicated member of Quinby United Methodist Church.



Survivors include his two sons, George (Debbie) Zinker, of Florence, and David (Vicky) Zinker, of Effingham; three grandchildren, Bradley (Jessica) Watts of Pawleys Island, Matthew (Sarah) Watts, of Florence, and Alyssa A. Smith, of Effingham; and three great-grandchildren, Dalton Smith, Ryan Watts, and Cooper Watts.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, in the Chapel of Mount Hope Cemetery Mausoleum, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings and social distancing will be required.



Memorials may be made to Quinby United Methodist Church, 1247 E. Ashby Rd., Quinby, SC 29506.



