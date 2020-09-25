1/
Harry Lindsay Zinker
1937 - 2020
Harry Lindsay Zinker, 83, died Sunday, September 20, 2020.

He was born in Rock Hill, SC, a son of the late William Lester and Margaret Lynn Oates Zinker. He was predeceased by his wife, Harriett Sturgis Zinker; and a brother, William Henry Zinker.

Mr. Zinker graduated from Rock Hill High School and Winthrop Training Center. He was a retired drywall superintendent with H & K Interiors. He was the former owner and operator of Gainesville Drywall.

Mr. Zinker was a dedicated member of Quinby United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his two sons, George (Debbie) Zinker, of Florence, and David (Vicky) Zinker, of Effingham; three grandchildren, Bradley (Jessica) Watts of Pawleys Island, Matthew (Sarah) Watts, of Florence, and Alyssa A. Smith, of Effingham; and three great-grandchildren, Dalton Smith, Ryan Watts, and Cooper Watts.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, in the Chapel of Mount Hope Cemetery Mausoleum, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Memorials may be made to Quinby United Methodist Church, 1247 E. Ashby Rd., Quinby, SC 29506.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chapel of Mount Hope Cemetery Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC 29506
(843) 669-6311
5 entries
September 23, 2020
So sorry to read of Harry Zinker's death. Prayers for David and George's family. Mrs. Thelma Hawkins, Quinby
Thelma J Hawkins
Neighbor
September 23, 2020
I send my sincere condolences to the family
Rev J Jeannette Cooper
September 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God Bless & comfort you.
Sandra Tyson Miles
Classmate
September 23, 2020
September 22, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Zinker family. My thoughts and prayers will be with you as you navigate through this sad time.
Debbie Bullard
Friend
