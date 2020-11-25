Harry Mahan
November 12, 1953 - November 15, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Harry Edward Mahan, 67, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 peacefully at his home.
Harry was born on November 12, 1953 in Charleston, WV. He was the son of Betty Robson Mahan and the late Paul Edward Mahan. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill, SC and was a veteran of the US Navy where he held the position of a gunner's mate. Harry was also the owner and operator of Harry Mahan Mobile Locksmith.
In addition to his mother, Harry is survived by his brother, David B. Mahan, one niece, one nephew, and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Serenity Club of York County, 209 Grayson Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Mahan family.