1/1
Harry Mahan
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Mahan
November 12, 1953 - November 15, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Harry Edward Mahan, 67, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 peacefully at his home.
Harry was born on November 12, 1953 in Charleston, WV. He was the son of Betty Robson Mahan and the late Paul Edward Mahan. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill, SC and was a veteran of the US Navy where he held the position of a gunner's mate. Harry was also the owner and operator of Harry Mahan Mobile Locksmith.
In addition to his mother, Harry is survived by his brother, David B. Mahan, one niece, one nephew, and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Serenity Club of York County, 209 Grayson Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Mahan family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved