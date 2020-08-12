Harry Messina

Mr. Harry Hawley Messina, 73, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC.
A Celebration Of Life service with military rites, will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill.
Born in Utica, NY, Mr. Messina was preceded in death by his daughter, Cassandra Messina; his parents, Samuel V. Messina and Sarah Hawley Messina. He was retired from the US Army serving in Vietnam during the Vietnam war and stationed in Germany. He was a member of the VFW, the American Legion Frank Roach Post 34 in Rock Hill, and American Legion Post 43 in Fort Mill. After retiring from the Army he owned and operated the Absolute Lock and Key business.
Survivors include his son, Harry Christopher Messina of Germany; daughter, Ursula Mackey of New York; two granddaughters; special friends and caretakers, Amy Black and Eric Eggert of Rock Hill and Gloria and John Machin of Rock Hill.
