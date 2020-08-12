1/1
Harry Messina
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Harry Hawley Messina, 73, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC.

A Celebration Of Life service with military rites, will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill.

Born in Utica, NY, Mr. Messina was preceded in death by his daughter, Cassandra Messina; his parents, Samuel V. Messina and Sarah Hawley Messina. He was retired from the US Army serving in Vietnam during the Vietnam war and stationed in Germany. He was a member of the VFW, the American Legion Frank Roach Post 34 in Rock Hill, and American Legion Post 43 in Fort Mill. After retiring from the Army he owned and operated the Absolute Lock and Key business.

Survivors include his son, Harry Christopher Messina of Germany; daughter, Ursula Mackey of New York; two granddaughters; special friends and caretakers, Amy Black and Eric Eggert of Rock Hill and Gloria and John Machin of Rock Hill.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved