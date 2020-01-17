Mr. Harry Russell Knight, Jr., 71, passed at his home on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Russ was born in Panama City, FL and was the son of the late Harry R. Knight, Sr. and the late Ruth Love Davis Knight. He was a very active member of Alcoholic Anonymous. Russ was also a member of the United States Marine Corps and received a Quilt of Valor for his service in November 2017.
A memorial service for Russ was held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with Pastor Craig Butler officiating. The family receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Russ is survived by his wife, Susan Henry Knight; his sons, Harry Russell Knight, III, Larry Richard Knight (Nancy), and Jason Davis Knight (Ryanny); his brother, Frank Knight; and his grandchildren, Leslie, Jennifer, Amber, Brayden, and Christian.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Russ' name to in support of Upstate Heart Ball (156 Milestone Way Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615) or to Keystone Substance Abuse Services (Keystoneyork.org/donate or PO Box 4437, Rock Hill, SC 29732).
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 17, 2020