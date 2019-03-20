Mr. Harvey L. Rowland, Jr., 54 of 100 Maxwell Dr. passed away March 17, 2019 at home. A memorial service will be 3pm Saturday at Bowling Green First Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Letcho and Rev. Daniel Messer officiating. The family will receive friends from 2pm til 3pm prior to the service. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; Harvey L. Rowland, Sr. and Margie Phillips Rowland. He is survived by one daughter; Holly Rowland of Raleigh, NC, one sister; LouAnn Jones (Eddie Deal) of McConnells, SC and a host of nieces and nephews. Services by Faith Funeral Service of York.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 20, 2019