I was saddened to hear about Harvey. He was my favorite cousin and he had much love for his family. I will definitely miss celebrating our birthdays together and most of all, having small talks with him about everything. I will miss Harvey soo much!
Leslie Bankhead
Family
November 22, 2020
May God bless the family of Mr. Harvey Lee Boyd... Rest In Peace Brother...
John Evans
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.