Harvey Lee Boyd
Harvey Lee Boyd
November 21, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Mr. Harvey Lee Boyd died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Atrium Health Concord NE. Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 23, 2020.
November 22, 2020
I was saddened to hear about Harvey. He was my favorite cousin and he had much love for his family. I will definitely miss celebrating our birthdays together and most of all, having small talks with him about everything. I will miss Harvey soo much!
Leslie Bankhead
Family
November 22, 2020
May God bless the family of Mr. Harvey Lee Boyd... Rest In Peace Brother...
John Evans
Family
