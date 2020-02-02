Mr. Harvey Wayne Messer, 79, of Clover, SC, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at CaroMont Health, Gastonia, NC.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly, 5766 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC the Rev. Lewis Gunn officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the Church. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mr. Messer was born December 17, 1940 in Blacksburg, SC to the late Robert B. and Dovie Sprouse Messer. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Survivors are his wife Bobbie Yong Messer; daughter Kimberly Messer White; son Gary Messer (Carrie) all of Clover, SC; sister Joan McCluney of Gastonia, NC; brother Daniel Messer of Greenville, SC; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Lake Wylie Christian Assembly, 5766 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie SC 29710.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Messer.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 2, 2020