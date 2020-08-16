1/1
Hazel Epps
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Hazel Inez Whitehead Epps, age 101 of Fort Mill, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be private.

Born in Jackson, Mississippi, Hazel was a daughter of the late Thomas Whitehead and Elizabeth Whitehead. At age 19, she moved to Fort Mill when she married James Neely Epps. She received her associate degree in business from King's College in Charlotte and went to work with Springs Industries. She worked at the Fort Mill Plant as the timekeeper. She was a member of the Springs' 25 Year Club. Hazel also owned a jewelry store in downtown Fort Mill. She was the oldest living member of First Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children, Sylvia Baker and her husband, Dr. Connie Baker of Rock Hill, Dr. James "Chuck" Epps, Jr. and his wife, Cindy of Fort Mill and Dr. Thomas W. Epps and his wife, Sheree of Rock Hill; her brother, Bobby Whitehead and his wife, Pasty of Laurinburg, N.C.; her sister, Dot Broadnax of Charlotte, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Leslie, Robin, Ashley, Lauren, Mark, Tyler and Sam; and eight great-grandchildren, Neely, Georgia, Nolan, Asher, Heath, Thomas, John and Parks. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Neely "Andy" Epps, Sr. (1976).

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved