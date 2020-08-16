Hazel Epps

Mrs. Hazel Inez Whitehead Epps, age 101 of Fort Mill, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be private.
Born in Jackson, Mississippi, Hazel was a daughter of the late Thomas Whitehead and Elizabeth Whitehead. At age 19, she moved to Fort Mill when she married James Neely Epps. She received her associate degree in business from King's College in Charlotte and went to work with Springs Industries. She worked at the Fort Mill Plant as the timekeeper. She was a member of the Springs' 25 Year Club. Hazel also owned a jewelry store in downtown Fort Mill. She was the oldest living member of First Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Sylvia Baker and her husband, Dr. Connie Baker of Rock Hill, Dr. James "Chuck" Epps, Jr. and his wife, Cindy of Fort Mill and Dr. Thomas W. Epps and his wife, Sheree of Rock Hill; her brother, Bobby Whitehead and his wife, Pasty of Laurinburg, N.C.; her sister, Dot Broadnax of Charlotte, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Leslie, Robin, Ashley, Lauren, Mark, Tyler and Sam; and eight great-grandchildren, Neely, Georgia, Nolan, Asher, Heath, Thomas, John and Parks. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Neely "Andy" Epps, Sr. (1976).
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com
.