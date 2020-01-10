Hazel Wilson Giles, 84, of Clover, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Woodside Cemetery in Clover, S.C. with Rev. Milton Smith officiating. The family will receive friends, Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1-2:30 PM at Greater Life Ministries in Clover.
Hazel was the daughter of the late Charlie Wilson and Edith Guthrie Wilson and the widow of Reuben Giles. Hazel was a member of Greater Life Ministries of Clover.
She is survived by four sons, Randy Lee Giles (Vicki), Dennis Ray Giles (Janice), Johnny Leo Giles (Marie), Larry Dale Giles (Sheila), sisters, Ruth Clinton, Patsy Pendleton and a number of grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Tamassee D.A.R. Childrens Home, 1925 Bumgardner Drive, Tamassee, SC, 29686.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Giles family.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 10, 2020