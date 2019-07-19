Hazel Marie Beck Pfeil, 82, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home in Rock Hill.
A memorial service will be at 9:30 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with visitation to follow at the funeral home. A Celebration of Hazel's life will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at 1863 Rock Glen Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Mrs. Pfeil was Born in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania October 29, 1936 to the late Walter Beck and the late Alice Serena Magle Beck. Mrs. Pfeil was an avid supporter of The Billy Graham Ministries, Feed the Children, The Easter Seals Association and York County Sheriffs Department.
Mrs. Pfeil is survived by her three sons, Dale Pfeil (Reaghan) of Unionville City, PA, Richard Pfeil (Holly) of Yonba Landa, CA, Brian Pfeil of York, SC; her five daughters, Mary Pena (Angel) of Rock Hill, Audrey Smith of Salisbury, NC, Lisa Yelton of Lewistown, PA, Tracey Shadduck (Zack) of Ashtabula, OH, and Dodie Pfeil (Haroun) of Cario, Egypt; three sisters, Dorothy Baldwin, Alice Vallies, and Roberta Beck all of Pennsylvania; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Federated Church of West Springfield Pennsylvania or The Oral Roberts University.
Condolences may be made on-line at greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on July 19, 2019