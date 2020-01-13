Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel McMackin. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Oakdale Presbyterian Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Hines McMackin went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter Kim Bowman.



She was born May 18, 1933 in York County to the late Walter (Pat) Hines and Alda Crawford Hines. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William (Toot) Floyd McMackin, son William Floyd McMackin Jr., sisters Evelyn (Sis) Bumgardner, Jean Barnes, Patty Ann Hines, brothers Clarence Hunter Hines, William (Sam) Hines and Bobby (Bob) Hines. Hazel retired from Clover School District after many years as a teacher's assistant and was a charter member of Oakdale Presbyterian Church.



Survivors are her daughters Deb M. Broyles (Alan) of Rock Hill, SC and Kim (Kim) Bowman (Glenn) of Clover; grandchildren Sara Matthews (Jay), Elizabeth Mills (Brett), Shane Bowman (Kacy) and Brittany Bowman; great grandchildren CJ and Madison Matthews, Porter and Connor Mills, Gunner and Annaleigh Bowman; sisters Mary McMackin, Irene Mosier (Bill) and brothers Neil Hines and Dale Hines (Carolyn).



Graveside service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Oakdale Presbyterian Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Matt Horne and Chaplain Vernon Thornhill. The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at M.L. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover, SC and other times at the home of her daughter Kim Bowman, 1050 S. Grandview Road, Clover.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. McMackin.

