Heather Elspeth Gordon ROCK HILL, SC - Heather Elspeth Gordon, Rock Hill, SC transitioned Wednesday, March 20, 2019,at age 48 due to heart attack. She is survived by her father and mother, Col. James E. Gordon II, USAF (Ret.) and Kathryn J. Smith; stepmother Margarita Maisterrena; brother Weston J. Smith; sister Malena Gordon-Ramos; brother Ian Gordon; children - Ivy G. Watkins (Victor); Richard Allegro (Kaitlin); Kathryn Gordon, Rose Ann Gordon; grandchildren, Conor Gordon, Rage Watkins, Jaxson Watkins, Joey Allegro and Emma Allegro; nieces Willow Gordon Ramos, River Gordon-Ramos and Scout Gordon; aunt Toney Edwards and cousins Shaun Edwards, Kelly Edwards and Kimberly Edwards Cone. A private Celebration of life will be held by the family. Memorials may be made to https://www. adoptapet. com/adoption_rescue/85014-cats-cottage-pineville-north-carolina or https:// richardsonrescue.org/.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heather Gordon.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 9, 2019