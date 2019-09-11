Heike Rosa Maria Cox, 76 of Myrtle Beach, passed away at home surrounded by family on September 6, 2019. The family will greet friends at McMillan-Small funeral home on Friday, September 13, 4:00-5:00 p.m. Following the visitation, there will be a celebration of her life for family and friends at her home.



Heike was born in Prague, Czech Republic and immigrated to the St. Louis, MO area as a youth with her family. She worked as a model and an airline stewardess before becoming a homemaker. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and sister as well as a loving grandmother and aunt.



Heike was passionate about gardening, loved animals, and volunteered her time and resources at various museum gardens and animal shelters wherever she resided. She was equally dedicated to creating a warm home environment filled with love and good food. Heike's generosity was unending and she was known to be kind and caring towards everyone.



Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Robert Cox, Sr.; her daughter Christina Perkins; her son John Renner; her son Robert Cox, Jr.; her sister Corliss Schaeffer; her nine grandchildren: Michael, Katrina, Eloise, Lillian, Ian, Annabelle, Isabelle, Benjamin, and Leo; and her nephew Forrest and niece Melody.



Heike will be laid to rest at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Edgemoor ARP Church Cemetery, Edgemoor¸SC.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to the Edgemoor ARP Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 108, Edgemoor, SC 29712.

