Helen Blackwell
February 3, 1957 - November 4, 2020
Sharon, South Carolina - Helen McSwain Blackwell, 63, of Sharon, SC passed away on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC.
Helen's funeral service will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. David Brannen officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service in the church sanctuary.
Helen was born on February 3, 1957 in York, SC and has resided in Sharon all her life. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Nancy McSwain. She was a lifelong member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Helen was a very loving and caring person who gave much of her time caring for and visiting the sick and elderly of her community. The love of her life was her precious granddaughter, Dixie.
Helen is survived by her husband, William F. Blackwell, son, William J. Blackwell, granddaughter, Dixie Paige Martin, sisters, Melita Comer (Arnold), Donna McSwain, Cheryl Youngblood, Catherine Glenn (Gary), and brother, Roy McSwain, Sr. and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Cemetery Fund at Shiloh Baptist Church, 4455 Hoodtown Rd. Sharon, SC 29742.
