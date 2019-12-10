Helen Burns Carter, 86, of York, SC, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 peacefully at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Sharon, SC, with the Reverends Chris Burns and Edward Burns officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.
Helen was born on July 9, 1933 in Hickory Grove, SC. She was the daughter of the late Henry Burns and Mae Sealey Burns. She was the widow of Fredrick "Fred" Eugene Carter, Sr.
Helen is survived by her sons, Nelson Carter (Susan), Randy Carter (Debbie), daughter, Noemi McFalls (Glen), brothers, Earl Burns, Clyde Burns, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her baby, Joel Carter, sister, Grace Shillinglaw, brothers, Grady Burns, and WD Burns.
In memory of Helen B. Carter, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice Care, 1736 Old York Rd. York, SC 29745.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Carter family.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 10, 2019