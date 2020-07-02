Helen Collins passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Pruitt Health.
A graveside service will be held on Friday July 3, 2020 at 11AM in Laurelwood Cemetery.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Helen was the daughter of the late William P. Cherry and the late Bessie Costner Cherry. She worked for many years as a beaming operator at the Celanese textile plant in Rock Hill. She enjoyed baking and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Surviving are her son, Swain (Meredith) Collins of Edgemoor, SC; her daughter, Jill Collins (Michael) Peek of Rock Hill, SC; her brother, Wayne Cherry; her three sisters, Betty Gault, Sylvia Christie and Diane Parker; and her three grandchildren, Lundon Dudley, Maddox Peek and Olivia Collins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen Collins's name to Pruitt Health Hospice.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
