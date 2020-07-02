1/1
Helen Collins
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Collins passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Pruitt Health.

A graveside service will be held on Friday July 3, 2020 at 11AM in Laurelwood Cemetery.

Born in Rock Hill, SC, Helen was the daughter of the late William P. Cherry and the late Bessie Costner Cherry. She worked for many years as a beaming operator at the Celanese textile plant in Rock Hill. She enjoyed baking and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Surviving are her son, Swain (Meredith) Collins of Edgemoor, SC; her daughter, Jill Collins (Michael) Peek of Rock Hill, SC; her brother, Wayne Cherry; her three sisters, Betty Gault, Sylvia Christie and Diane Parker; and her three grandchildren, Lundon Dudley, Maddox Peek and Olivia Collins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen Collins's name to Pruitt Health Hospice.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved