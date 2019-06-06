Mrs. Helen H. Weaver, 90, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.
A memorial mass will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Saint Anne Catholic Church, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
A native of Germany, Mrs. Weaver came to the US in 1957. She was a member of Saint Anne Catholic Church and belonged to the St. Martha's Ladies Circle. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin L. Weaver; her parents, Franz and Helene Hauner; and her brother, Franz Hauner.
She is survived by her brother, Alfred Hauner and family in Germany; several nieces and nephews; beloved niece, Lissy; and her longtime friend, Michael.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Herald on June 6, 2019