Mrs. Helen Lemmond Parrish, 92, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her home.
Born in Union County, NC, Mrs. Parrish was the daughter of the late William H. Lemmond and the late Lillie Mae McKinney Lemmond. She was preceded in death by her husband Grady E. Parrish, and her brother William H. Lemmond Jr. She was a retired medical office manager; and enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, cooking and needlepointing. Mrs. Parrish attended Tirzah Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Beth Reburn (Bob), and Kaye McMaster (Henry); her son Phil Parrish (Sue); and by her sister Ida Niven. She was also blessed with 4 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caregivers who lovingly cared for Mrs. Parrish for several years preceding her death; and the staff of Providence Care (Hospice) who provided home care for her in recent months.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, 700 Heckle Blvd. Rock Hill, SC with Rev. Thomas M. Faile officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. Burial at Grandview Memorial Park will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please offer a gift of kindness and compassion to others. Memorials may be made to Providence Care (PO Box 10984, Rock Hill, SC 29731), Recycled Pets Inc (PO Box 1026, Rock Hill, SC 29731), or the .
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the Parrish family.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 26, 2020