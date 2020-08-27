Mrs. Helen Isom McClure, of 1616 Herndon Farm Road (formerly of 329 Maple Street), daughter of the late Paul and Maggie (Thompson) Isom, Sr., and wife of the late Rev. Dr. Napoleon Eugene McClure, Sr., peacefully departed this life the morning of Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A lifetime resident of York County, during her 52 year marriage, she reared six children: Helen(King), Napoleon, Jr.(Gene), Nathaniel (Nay), John, Sylvia (Berry), and Janice (Welch). Mrs. McClure may be viewed from 1-6pm Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. A private service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020.



