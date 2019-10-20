Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Gordon) Miller. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Gordon Miller, 75, of Rock Hill passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill.



Helen was born on September 30, 1944 to the late Robert and Janie Pickett Gordon. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Rock Hill. Helen was retired from Winthrop University where she worked from 1966-2015.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers Odell, Ernest, Willie Ed, Robert Lee, Jim Henry and George; sisters Peach Ella, Rosa Mae and Geneva.



Survivors include her daughter Joan G. Howze and husband Bernard of Rock Hill, Darryl Miller and wife Robin of Charlotte and Corey Miller of Rock Hill. Also surviving are three brothers Theodore Gordon, David Gordon and Samuel Gordon all of Rock Hill and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. Private interment will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.



Mrs. Miller will lie in state from 1:00-1:45 P.M. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.



