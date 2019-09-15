Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Willene Boggs. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

"More than anything else, she loved us with all of her heart." Helen Willene Boggs, our strong loving mother of 87 years, entered her Heavenly home on September 13, 2019. She was born in Cabarrus County on July 11, 1932 to Cypher and Helen (Goodnight) Ferguson. Mom graduated from J.W. Cannon High School in 1950 where she met the love of her life, John Walter Boggs, and married on July 30, 1950. They would soon leave Kannapolis for El Paso, Texas where Dad was stationed while serving in the US Air Force. Upon their return to Kannapolis, they built a beautiful life together raising three children until Dad's untimely death in December 1970. Our mom may have only stood at 5' 2", but she was the strongest and most courageous woman we ever knew. Widowed at 38 years of age, she raised 3 children alone while working in the ticket office of Cannon Mills just to provide and keep her family together. With God as her guide, she pressed on each and every day. She provided an example of what true love of family meant. She helped us see how important the simple things in life were like sitting on a front porch swing, watching sunsets on the beach, and being there for family no matter what. She loved to work in her yard and watch her flowers grow. A constant in mom's life was her devotion and dependence on Jesus Christ. Her greatest desire was that her children and grandchildren accepted Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. She accomplished that. Mom was an excellent pianist and organist, sharing her talent often throughout her life with her church and family. Another joy in her life were her three grandchildren; Christopher, Carson, and Madison. She loved them with a never-ending love and took such pride in all their accomplishments. In addition to her grandchildren, she leaves behind her daughters Wendy (Bud) Cope of Rock Hill, SC, Lori (Randy) Madsen of Fort Mill, SC, and her son, Scott (Janet) Boggs of Kannapolis, NC. Mom's "Celebration of Life" service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18th at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation for family will take place prior to the service at 1:00 pm. Graveside service will follow immediately at Carolina Memorial Park. Memorials may be sent to Memorial United Methodist Church at 1100 West "C" Street, Kannapolis NC, where she was a charter member. Online condolences may be left at

