Hembert Howell
April 23, 1937 - November 29, 2020
York, South Carolina - Rembert Randolph Howell "Rem", 83, of York, SC passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Rem was born on April 23, 1937 in Lexington County, SC. He was the son of the late John Jacob Howell and Myrtle Wise Howell. He retired from Duke Energy as a material handler, served in the US Army, and was a member of Sharon Baptist Church in Sharon, SC.
Rem is survived by his wife, Roberta Martin Howell, daughters, Elizabeth Adams (Randal), Frances Howard (Jeff Martin), son, Randy Howell (Nicole), brother, John Howell, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and best friend, William Fogle.
In addition to his parents, Rem was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Howell and Loyce Crider, and nephew, Larry Howell.
In memory of Rembert R. Howell, memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 2275 India Hook Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to Sharon Baptist Church, PO Box 6, 3850 York Rd., Sharon, SC 29742.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Howell family.