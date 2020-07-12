Henrietta Long Brown passed Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Chester, SC. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church. She can be viewed at the church 12 noon until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 10am-11am at Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley St. Chester. Mask are required at the funeral home, The Brown home and church. More information is on the funeral home website: www.christopherkingsfh.com
