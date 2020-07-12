1/
Henrietta (Long) Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta Long Brown passed Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Chester, SC. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church. She can be viewed at the church 12 noon until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 10am-11am at Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley St. Chester. Mask are required at the funeral home, The Brown home and church. More information is on the funeral home website: www.christopherkingsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved