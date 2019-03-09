Henrietta E. (Baxter) McKnight (1928 - 2019)
Henrietta E. McKnight 91, of 1342 Gethsemane Church Rd. Chester SC, passed away on Thurs. March 7, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday March 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Gethsemane Baptist Church with Rev. Terry O. Feaster officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing 1-7pm on Sun. at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
