The funeral will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home in York with Rev. Chris Liles officiating. Burial will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at Bratton Funeral Home on Wednesday.



Born in York County July 2, 1934, Henry was a son of the late Robert S. Dover and Lizzie Ann Parker Dover. He loved to garden, hunt, fish, and tell stories about all of the above. He never met a stranger and he loved his family.



He is survived by his wife Grace Rogers Dover, sons, Gary Lynn Dover (Sharon) of York, Leslie Wayne Dover (Gayle) of York, sister, Emma Connolly, 2 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.



