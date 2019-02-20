Robert Henry Dover, 84, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Dover.
The funeral will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home in York with Rev. Chris Liles officiating. Burial will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at Bratton Funeral Home on Wednesday.
Born in York County July 2, 1934, Henry was a son of the late Robert S. Dover and Lizzie Ann Parker Dover. He loved to garden, hunt, fish, and tell stories about all of the above. He never met a stranger and he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife Grace Rogers Dover, sons, Gary Lynn Dover (Sharon) of York, Leslie Wayne Dover (Gayle) of York, sister, Emma Connolly, 2 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Dover family.
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Published in The Herald on Feb. 20, 2019