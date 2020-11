Or Copy this URL to Share

Henry Pate

March 5, 1953 - November 11, 2020

Chester, South Carolina - Henry Pate, 67, of 1117 Golden Maple Lane Chester SC, passed away on Wed., Nov. 11, 2020, at his home. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 2:00pm at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, SC, with Rev. John Heath officiating. Viewing 2-6pm on Sat. at King's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home.





