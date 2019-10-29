Mr. Henry L. Stewart, Jr. passed away on Oct. 25, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother: Dorothy Stewart, son: Antonio Sanders, daughters: Katina Prioleau, Kayla Stewart and Whitney Stewart, grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be at 3pm Wed. Oct. 30, 2019, at the New Independent Methodist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019 from 12 noon to 3pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St., Winnsboro, SC. Wake from 5pm to 7:30pm @ the Church. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net
Published in The Herald on Oct. 29, 2019