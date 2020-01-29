Mr. Henry Stewart, 72 passed away at Atrium Health-Pineville . Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Gilmore Mortuary Chapel, Charlotte, NC. Viewing will be 1 hour prior to the service. He is survived by his wife, Pearl Stewart; a son, James Henry Stewart both of Fort Mill, SC. He also leaves two granddaughters, Edna Stewart of Fort Mill, SC and Alexia Stewart of York, SC; and several great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to Gilmore Mortuary of Charlotte, NC. "Serving the needs for all families".
Published in The Herald on Jan. 29, 2020