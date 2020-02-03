Mr. Clyde Henry Wright, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.



Services will be private per Henry's request.



Originally from Shelby, NC, Mr. Wright was the son of the late Bryant Wright and the late Louise Elliott Wright. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Wright; and his brother, Donald Wright.



Surviving are his sons, Ronald H. (Robbie) Wright and Michael E. (Mary) Wright, both of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Christie (Allen) Elliott, Jake (Stacy) Wright, Zack Wright and Justin (Regan) Wright; his great-grandchildren, Chandler and Liam Elliott, Owen and Josie Wright and Ginny Jannetta; and two sisters, Debbie Van Dyke of Conover, NC and Evelyn Gantt of Chester.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Wright's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.

