Herbert Cargile

May 30, 1941 - November 26, 2020

Fort Mill, South Carolina - Herbert Cargile, of 503 Starnes Point Court, Fort Mill, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Atrium Health Union in Monroe, North Carolina. A private service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, December 5, 2020, at The First Born Church of the Apostolic Faith with Pastor Ruth A. Cargile and Minister Valerie McCullough officiating. A native of Elizabeth, N.J., he was the eldest son of the late Elder Charles Cargile and Rev. Mother Derris Cargile. He first attended the public schools in Elizabeth, NJ before the family moved to Linden, NJ where he graduated from Linden High School. After retiring from Wakefern Food Corporation in Elizabeth NJ where he was shop steward, he relocated his family to Fort Mill SC. Bro. Herbie was a baptized believer in Jesus Christ and at the age of 11, through the prayers of his mother, he found his gift for music. He was a member of the Volunteer Faith Center in Elizabeth NJ, which is now located in Fort Mill, SC. Under the leadership of Mot. Derris Cargile, he was Sunday School teacher and a dedicated church musician for the Elizabeth and Roselle Christian Churches. On September 21, 1963, he was joined in Holy matrimony to his loving and devoted wife Rosa Lee Roberts Cargile. From this union God blessed them with 5 daughters; Derris Sumerlin (Mortis), Phyllis Cargile, Janice Cargile-Knox (Gary), Hope Cargile and Tina Cargile-Wright (Robert). He is also survived by his son, Kenny Devero; 11 Grandchildren; Sister-n-law, Pastor Ruth Cargile; One Cousin, Vester Pittman; Godson, Michael Andrews; Goddaughters, Lateefa Banks & Tiffany Williams and a host of nieces and nephews. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





