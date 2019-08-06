Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert J. Murray. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Herbert James Murray, 80, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home in Fort Lawn after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was born October 17, 1938 in Arden, NC. He was the son of the late Lawrence Eual and Dessie Gasperson Murray.



In his younger years, Herbert attended Valley Springs School in Arden and later attended Lancaster County schools when his family moved to the Lancaster area. In 1957, he joined the United States



After serving with the Army, Mr. Murray moved back to South Carolina where he met and married his wife of 56 years, Jo Ann Jordan Murray. Later, he started his own construction business, Carolina Builders, Inc. and helped build apartments, condominiums, and houses through the Carolinas. He also owned and managed Lancaster Speedway from 1986 to 2002. Herbert was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Fort Lawn where he served as trustee and was instrumental in the building of their sanctuary in 2011.



Herbert is survived by his wife Jo Ann Jordan Murray, his son, Darryl Murray (with friend Jean Killian Langford), and his daughter Lisa Murray Catoe (married to Johnnie Catoe). He was also proud of and loved to spend time with his five grandsons; Daniel Murray, Nathan Murray, Samuel Catoe, Ben Catoe, and John Catoe (and his wife Caroline Moss Catoe). Herbert is also survived by his sisters, Sandra Gooch and Barbara Gaston (married to Frank Gaston). In addition, he is survived by a multitude of friends and family that were touched by his friendship, generosity, and positive influence.



The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 Tuesday at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the family home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 7 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Jordan and Rev. Dr. Ray Robinson presiding. Interment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Fort Lawn with Military Honors.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Emmanuel Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 397, Fort Lawn, SC 29714.



Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Murray.

