Herman D Crump, 95, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 surrounded by his family.
All services will be private family only.
Born in Pineville, NC, Mr. Crump was the son of the late Harry Erskine Crump and the late Mamie Darnell Crump. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Gladys Crump; his brother, Joe Crump; his daughters, Patty C. Hutto, and Sherry C. Miner; his granddaughter, Leslie Russell; his grandson, Jackie Massey. Mr. Crump was a veteran of the U S Army 82nd Airborne during WWII. He was retired as founder and owner of Crump Plumbing Company. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion Frank Roach Post 34, where he also coached Legion Baseball. Herman also attended Northside Baptist Church.
Mr. Crump is survived by two sons, Steve E. (Cynthia) Crump and Donnie R (Pati) Crump both of Rock Hill; his daughter, Kathy Crump Stricker of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Brett Hutto, Donnie (Laura) Crump, Jr., Allison Ramsey (Andrew) Kee, Matt (Cathy) Hutto, Ashley C. (Edward) Rawl, Christopher Stricker, Aimee C.(Brett) Crawford; his nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Jean (Roy) Rushing of Columbia, SC.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 8, 2020