Herman Clee Taylor, 88, of York died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Magnolia Manor in Rock Hill.
A graveside service will be at11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ray Long officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Bratton Funeral Home in York.
Herman was a son of the late Hubert Taylor and Lona Dockery Taylor. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Danny Taylor (Janice), daughter, Shelly Robinson, brother, Doug Taylor (Barbara), sister, Louise Wofford, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Bruce Taylor, and his brother Clayton Taylor.
Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 2300 Irene Bridge Road, Hickory Grove, S.C. 29717.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Taylor family.
Published in The Herald on June 15, 2019