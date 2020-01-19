Mr. Herman Trappier, age of 66, of 6067 Shamrock Green Drive, Clover, SC passed on January 12, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Gethsemane Church 1637 Squire Road, Rock Hill, SC, Archbishop B.R. Wilson, officiating. Burial will be at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his daughter, Shemekia Dunlap (J.Q.) of Clover, SC; son, Terrance Trappier (Sarahn) of Rock Hill, SC; grandsons, Otis White III, of Egg Harbor City, NJ, Le'Darrieus Dunlap of Clover, SC; granddaughters, Jadyn Dunlap, of Clover, SC, Avah Trappier, of Rock Hill, SC; sister-in-law, Edith Trappier, of Rock Hill, SC; grandchild, NiJuay Dunlap. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangemnts.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 19, 2020