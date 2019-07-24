Mr. Heyward Morris "Cotton" Smith, Jr. died Sunday July 21, 2019 at his home. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene with Reverend Brian Howard officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Barron Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Chester Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Smith was born in Chester, SC on September 22, 1946 and was a son of the late Heyward Morris Smith, Sr. and Eleanor Cooke Smith. He was a graduate of the schools of Chester County and a Veteran of the United States Marines having served during the Vietnam War as a Corporal. He was retired from Charter Communications and was also former owner and operator of C&S Electronics and a TV Technician. Cotton was also a reserve officer with the Chester County Sheriff's Department and a Licensed Ham Operator. He attended the First Church of the Nazarene.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Mary Dodds Smith; one son, Richard "Richie" Morrison, Jr.(Tammy) of Chester, SC; four daughters, Angie Leonard of Blackstock, SC, Karen M. Turner(Jason) of Chester, SC, Anna S. Laws(Pete) of Concord, NC and Teresa S. Bell(Wayne) of Chester, SC; two sisters, Brenda S. Mobley and Sandra S. Etters(Don) all of Chester, SC; fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law Allen "Bud" Leonard.
Memorials may be made to c/o Christy Wilburn 587 Lakenglen Road, Chester, SC 29706. Please put for whom the memorial is for on your check or First Church of the Nazarene 182 Pinckney Street, Chester, SC 29706.
Published in The Herald on July 24, 2019