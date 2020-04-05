Hoa Van Pham, 72, passed away peacefully at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill on April 1, 2020 while surrounded by his children and family in prayer and love. He was a stern and doting father as well as a beloved member of his community.
Mr. Pham is survived by his children, Son, Ba, Quynh, Zach, Giang, Phillip, Vuong, and Ngoc; his godchild, Linh; his grandchildren, Jordan, Luke, and Oliver; his many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Mr. Pham is reunited with his loving wife, Tam Thi Phan, and three sons in heaven.
Funeral mass was celebrated privately on Saturday, April, 4, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church. Mass will be celebrated with the community at large at an appropriate time in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Anne Catholic Church.
Condolences may be made to greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Apr. 5, 2020