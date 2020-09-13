1/
Hollen Lewis "Lew" Hoffman
ï»¿Hollen Lewis (Lew) Hoffman of Taylors, SC, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at the age of 77.

Lew will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Joanne Jackson Hoffman of the home, along with his mother, Nell Carroll Eite of Rock Hill, SC. Lew is survived by his loving siblings: Jane Dugan (John) of Hilton Head, SC; Kaye Marshall (Ken) of Rock Hill, SC; and Neal Hoffman (Norma) of York, SC. Lew will also be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews, as well as a cadre of his life long friends.

Lew was born in Rock Hill, SC and entered the Air Force after high school. He later graduated from his beloved Clemson University in 1971 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He spent his professional career in engineering services and sales in Greenville, Chicago, Metro Atlanta and Birmingham. The ultimate gentleman, Lew was greatly admired and loved by his many fellow professionals.

In 2007 Lew and Joanne moved to Lake Robinson outside Greenville where they spent many happy years amongst dear friends in their "heaven on earth." Lew fought a valiant fight against cancer, but succumbed at Greer Memorial after a very brief hospitalization.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lew's memory to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
