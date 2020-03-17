Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Homer Kimbrell III. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Homer Q. Kimbrell, III, 83, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House following a long illness.



Burial will be private in Warner Robins, Georgia.



Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Homer was the son of the late Homer Q Kimbrell, Jr. and the late Maxine Johns Kimbrell. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carol K. Jamison. Homer was the eldest child of The Kimbrell family originally from Atlanta, He spent the majority of his life in Miami, Florida where he graduated from Coral Gables High School in 1954 and Florida International University in 1975. Homer's first career was with the City of Miami, Florida as a law enforcement officer and trainer for the K-9 Unit. Continuing in law enforcement, Homer also served his community as a Florida Highway Patrol Officer. He then had a 31-year career at Bell South, retiring as a Manager in Engineering. Settling in South Carolina, Homer continued his love for law enforcement as a South Carolina State Constable for ten years.



Homer is survived his wife, Linda Simpson Kimbrell; his daughter, Karen Kim (Wayne) Thompson of Warner Robins, GA; his brother, Charles (Nancy) Kimbrell; his grandson, Rob (Cassie) Thompson; his two granddaughters, Stephanie (Aaron) Moon, and Ashley (Rocco) Ruggiero; his great-grandchildren, Callie, Hank, Rocky, and Luca; his nephew and many nieces.

Homer Q. Kimbrell, III, 83, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House following a long illness.Burial will be private in Warner Robins, Georgia.Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Homer was the son of the late Homer Q Kimbrell, Jr. and the late Maxine Johns Kimbrell. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carol K. Jamison. Homer was the eldest child of The Kimbrell family originally from Atlanta, He spent the majority of his life in Miami, Florida where he graduated from Coral Gables High School in 1954 and Florida International University in 1975. Homer's first career was with the City of Miami, Florida as a law enforcement officer and trainer for the K-9 Unit. Continuing in law enforcement, Homer also served his community as a Florida Highway Patrol Officer. He then had a 31-year career at Bell South, retiring as a Manager in Engineering. Settling in South Carolina, Homer continued his love for law enforcement as a South Carolina State Constable for ten years.Homer is survived his wife, Linda Simpson Kimbrell; his daughter, Karen Kim (Wayne) Thompson of Warner Robins, GA; his brother, Charles (Nancy) Kimbrell; his grandson, Rob (Cassie) Thompson; his two granddaughters, Stephanie (Aaron) Moon, and Ashley (Rocco) Ruggiero; his great-grandchildren, Callie, Hank, Rocky, and Luca; his nephew and many nieces. Published in The Herald on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close